Rock 'n' roll pioneer Dave Bartholomew laid to rest

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Dave Bartholomew past the Treme brass band as they exit St. Gabriel the Archangel Church at the conclusion of his funeral in New Orleans, La. Monday, July 8, 2019. The life of Dave Bartholomew, a trumpeter, bandleader, producer, arranger, composer and star-maker of Fats Domino, Lloyd Price and many other New Orleans talents, was celebrated with prayers, tributes, brass bands and dancing. He died at 100 years of age on June 23. (Max Becherer/Times-Picayune via AP) less Pallbearers carry the coffin of Dave Bartholomew past the Treme brass band as they exit St. Gabriel the Archangel Church at the conclusion of his funeral in New Orleans, La. Monday, July 8, 2019. The life of ... more Photo: Max Becherer, AP Photo: Max Becherer, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Rock 'n' roll pioneer Dave Bartholomew laid to rest 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Family, friends and fellow musicians have gathered in New Orleans to bid farewell to rock 'n' roll pioneer Dave Bartholomew.

WWL-TV reports that young trumpeters played during a service Monday at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church. The public ceremony was followed by a private burial.

Bartholomew, who was 100, died June 23 in a suburban New Orleans hospital.

Along with Fats Domino, Bartholomew co-wrote and produced classics including "Ain't That a Shame," ''I'm Walkin,'" and "Let the Four Winds Blow."

Bartholomew was a trumpet player since childhood and a bandleader and arranger before World War II. He befriended Domino in the late 1940s and they collaborated on dozens of hits that captured Domino's good-natured appeal, made him one of rock's earliest stars and made New Orleans a popular music center.