'Rogue' male evicts 2 eaglets from nest after dad's demise

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A male adult eagle ejected two Florida eaglets from their home shortly after their father's death.

Two bald eagles, Paleo and Calusa, had hatched two eaglets whom they were fledgling on Marco Island, but their idyll was shattered in late February. Paleo, the male, flew into a power line and was electrocuted.

Marco Eagle Sanctuary Foundation Communications Director Linda Turner tells the Naples Daily News that shortly thereafter, a "rogue adult male" showed up and ejected the hatchlings from the nest.

They're now at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's von Arx Wildlife Hospital where they're sticking close together in a flight enclosure. Director Joanna Fitzgerald says they're being kept as wild as possible and could be ready for release in a month.

