Romania: Protesters want reprisals for fatal hospital fire

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Hundreds of people protested outside Romania's Health Ministry the day after a fatal fire at one of the country's main hospitals for COVID-19 patients, calling Saturday for the resignations of the president, the health minister and the emergencies chief.
At least five people died in the fire, which broke out early Friday on the ground floor of the Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest and forced the evacuation of more than 100 people. It was the third hospital fire in Romania in as many months.