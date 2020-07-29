Roofer at Tucson high school accidentally shoots self, dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A roofing company employee working at a Tucson school building has died after apparently shooting himself by accident, authorities said.

Oro Valley police told Tucson TV station KGUN that 40-year-old Noel Watts had carried a handgun to the worksite Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said Watts was unconscious but heavily bleeding from one of his legs.

First responders applied a tourniquet to Watts and administered CPR, but he died.

Police said students were not on the Canyon Del Oro High School campus at the time of the shooting.

Watts was working as a subcontractor hired to reroof a school building and that area of campus was closed while construction was underway.