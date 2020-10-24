Roseburg VA police officer accused of placing hidden cameras

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A Roseburg man who works as a police officer at a Veterans Affairs hospital has been accused of hiding cameras in the bedroom of a young teen.

Detectives began investigating after the cameras were found in the 14-year-old’s bedroom, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Robert Roady, 48, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly told investigators he placed the cameras in the room for sexual purposes.

Detectives searched Roady’s home, found evidence and identified two other victims, the sheriff's office said. Roady was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of nine counts of first-degree invasion of personal privacy. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Additional charges are being considered as the investigation continues.