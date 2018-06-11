Rosendale won't debate Tester Sunday, cites Father's Day

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican Matt Rosendale won't participate in a debate against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester because it was scheduled on Father's Day.

Sunday's debate in Whitefish was to be hosted by the Montana Broadcasters' Association.

Rosendale spokesman Shane Scanlon says the debate was scheduled and organized without any input or agreement from the Rosendale campaign. Scanlon says Rosendale plans to spend the day with his wife and three sons, and he's not changing that schedule.

The Rosendale campaign proposed he and Tester meet for five debates before the Nov. 6 election, but did not propose any dates or locations.

Tester spokesman Chris Meagher says Rosendale decided to bail out of the debate at the last minute, but Tester will go anyway to Whitefish, where the broadcasters' association is holding its annual meeting.