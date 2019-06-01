https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Runner-dies-near-finish-line-of-Des-Moines-race-13916322.php
Runner dies near finish line of Des Moines race
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a runner died near the finish line of a race from Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines.
Des Moines Fire Department officials say a 26-year-old man died Saturday morning near the finish line of the 12.4-mile race.
Officials didn't release details about how the man died or release his identity.
Michael Zimmerman, a race organizer, released a statement saying, "On behalf of all of those that ran today and the entire running community, we are heartbroken about the loss of a fellow athlete. Our heartfelt condolences are with this athlete's family and friends."
More than 3,000 people ran in the race.
