Runners commemorate Oklahoma City marathon during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dozens of runners participated in a mock run to commemorate the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon after the long-distance race was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Memorial Marathon, originally slated for Sunday, has been pushed back to October 4.

Kaci Thomas, one of the half-marathon's participants, said she observed the traditional 168 seconds of silence before taking off. After running more than 13 miles (21 kilometers), Thomas added that her family members spread out and formed a makeshift finish line for her to cross.

“In the midst of a pandemic, we still wanted to get out there and show that we aren’t beat by this thing and remember those who were lost in the bombing,” she said.

Kimberly Abel, a 34-year-old who has run every memorial race since 2012, noted that Sunday was the best weather she had ever run in for the marathon.

“There were still people out there cheering the runners on. Hearing all the news about coronavirus was really bringing me down so I had been training hard for this," she said. “I think it’s been helping me cope.”

The mock race took place on the same day that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt defended his plans to reopen some businesses across the state, including barber shops and hair salons. Stitt said signs point to the coronavirus threat decreasing if people take the proper precautions in public.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported two new deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, pushing the total death toll to 197.