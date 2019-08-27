Runoff to decide Republican nominee for Mississippi governor
Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, left, answers a question as his GOP gubernatorial runoff opponent former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr., listens during their televised debate in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi voters are choosing a Republican nominee for governor — either second-term Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves or retired state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr.
Reeves fell just short of a majority in a three-person GOP primary Aug. 6. He is endorsed by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who could not seek a third term. Waller is endorsed by the candidate eliminated in the first round of voting, state Rep. Robert Foster.
The winner of Tuesday's Republican runoff will advance to the Nov. 5 general election to face Democrat Jim Hood, the state's four-term attorney general. Two candidates running low-budget campaigns will also be on that ballot.
Mississippi, Kentucky and Louisiana are the only states electing a governor this year.