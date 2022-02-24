Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, DASHA LITVINOVA, YURAS KARMANAU and JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 1:21 a.m.
1 of23 A woman and child peer out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 This photo shows a view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 A member of the Ukrainian military takes items from the back of a car in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees to the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Putin justified it all in a televised address, asserting that the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the U.S. had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 People queue for fuel at a gas station in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 In this handout photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Zelenskyy declared martial law, saying Russia has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure. He urged Ukrainians to stay home and not to panic. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 People queue to use an ATM machine outside in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 In this image taken from UNTV video, United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Ukraine to deplore Russia's actions toward the country and plead for diplomacy, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. (UNTV via AP) United Nations/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 In this photo taken from UNTV video, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield addresses an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Ukraine to deplore Russia's actions toward the country and plead for diplomacy, Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. (UNTV via AP) United Nations/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 In this image taken from UN video, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya addresses an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Ukraine to deplore Russia's actions toward the country and plead for diplomacy, Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. (UNTV via AP) United Nations/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 In this image from UNTV video, Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, speaks during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at U.N. headquarters. (UNTV via AP) Show More Show Less
17 of23 People stand by TV screens broadcasting the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine, in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 People watch a TV reporting the crisis in Ukraine during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 People travel in a tram in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 A military vehicle stands by the side of the road in Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”
Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an invasion that could cause massive casualties, topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government and threaten the post-Cold War balance on the continent.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, DASHA LITVINOVA, YURAS KARMANAU and JIM HEINTZ