Russia flexes military for Ukraine move; West to respond VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2022 Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 4:52 a.m.
1 of12 A woman carries a child as they are evacuated from the Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist government in eastern Ukraine, as they leave a train to be taken to temporary accommodations, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Roman Yarovitcyn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. In a fast-moving political theater, Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved quickly to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in a show of defiance against the West amid fears of Russian invasion in Ukraine. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 People from the Donetsk region, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist governmen in eastern Ukraine, leave a train to be taken to temporary housing, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Roman Yarovitcyn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Children evacuated from the Donetsk region, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, are seen through a train window as they wait to be taken to temporary housing, at the railway station in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Roman Yarovitcyn/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, chairs a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Putin has convened top officials to consider recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Such a move would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that the Kremlin could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation on a live TV broadcast in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. President Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is "not afraid of anyone or anything." He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognizing separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there.(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a document recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Russia's Putin has recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, raising tensions with West. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Alexei Nikolsky/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist governments in eastern Ukraine, watch Russian President Vladimir Putin's address at their temporary place in Rostov-on-Don region, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Putin said he would decide later Monday whether to recognize the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that would ratchet up tensions with the West amid fears that Moscow could launch an invasion of Ukraine imminently. Denis Kaminev/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia set the stage for a quick move to secure its hold on Ukraine's rebel regions on Tuesday with new legislation that would allow the deployment of troops there as the West prepares to announce sanctions against Moscow amid fears of a full-scale invasion.
The new Russia bills, which are likely to be quickly rubber-stamped by the Kremlin-controlled parliament, came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the regions in eastern Ukraine. The legislation could be a pretext for a deeper move into Ukrainian territory as the U.S. and its allies have feared.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and YURAS KARMANAU