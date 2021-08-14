Russia's Putin urges stronger response to Siberian wildfires VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Aug. 14, 2021 Updated: Aug. 14, 2021 12:38 p.m.
1 of6 Firefighters and volunteers work at the scene of forest fire near Magan village in Yakutsk region, republic of Sakha also known as Yakutia, Russia Far East, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russian authorities have expanded a state of emergency in northeast Siberia to bring in outside resources to combat wildfires that have engulfed the vast region. Smoke from burning forests forced the airport in the capital of Yakutsk to suspend operations Thursday. Vasily Kuper/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday urged authorities to strengthen their efforts to fight wildfires across northeastern Siberia, calling the situation “unprecedented” as fires threatened people's homes.
Speaking in a video call with top officials, Putin noted that 13 forest fires in the Sakha-Yakutia region are raging within five kilometers (3 miles) of populated areas and emphasized the need to closely monitor the situation to protect residents.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV