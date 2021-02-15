Russia says it's open to better ties with EU despite chill VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 9:09 a.m.
1 of5 In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, right, listens to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, during a photo-op prior to their talks in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Lavrov blamed the European Union for a freeze in ties and argued that Moscow remains ready to mend relations. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP) AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat blamed the European Union Monday for a freeze in ties but argued that Moscow remains ready to mend relations if it hears positive signals from the bloc.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks in St. Petersburg with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, that “if the EU decides that it's necessary to restore relations, we will be ready for it."
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV