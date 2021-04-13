Russia tries to ban Kosovo flag at UN -- unsuccessfully

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia tried for the first time Tuesday to prevent Kosovo’s representative from speaking at the U.N. Security Council with the country’s flag in the background, saying the majority of council members don’t recognize its independence from Serbia.
The request to ban the flag by Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky at the start of a scheduled open council meeting on Kosovo led to a 45-minute suspension of the virtual meeting while the council’s 15 members discussed the issue in private.