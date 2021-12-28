Russian court orders shutdown of renowned rights group DASHA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021 Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 7:02 a.m.
1 of6 Police officers detain a demonstrator as people gather in front of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Russia’s Supreme Court has ruled that one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations should be shut down. The move is the latest step in a months-long crackdown on dissent. The Prosecutor General’s Office last month petitioned the Supreme Court to revoke the legal status of Memorial — an international human rights group that rose to prominence for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union. AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Police officers detain a demonstrator as people gather in front of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Russia’s Supreme Court has ruled that one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations should be shut down. The move is the latest step in a months-long crackdown on dissent. The Prosecutor General’s Office last month petitioned the Supreme Court to revoke the legal status of Memorial — an international human rights group that rose to prominence for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union. AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Police officers unlock a man who chained himself to a pole in front of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Russia’s Supreme Court has ruled that one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations should be shut down. The move is the latest step in a months-long crackdown on dissent. The Prosecutor General’s Office last month petitioned the Supreme Court to revoke the legal status of Memorial — an international human rights group that rose to prominence for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union. AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Supporters of the Memorial human rights group wearing face masks with the words "The Memorial cannot be banned!" gather in front of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. The Supreme Court is continuing hearings on the liquidation of the Memorial human rights group. The authorities are ramping up pressure on the Soviet-rooted group, as part of its months-long crackdown on activists, independent media and opposition supporters. Pavel Golovkin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations should be shut down, a move that stirred up much public outrage and is the latest step in a months-long crackdown on rights activists, independent media and opposition supporters.
The Prosecutor General’s Office last month petitioned the Supreme Court to revoke the legal status of Memorial — an international human rights group that rose to prominence for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union and currently encompasses more than 50 smaller groups in Russia and abroad.
Written By
DASHA LITVINOVA