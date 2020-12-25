Russian professor sent to prison for killing student Dec. 25, 2020 Updated: Dec. 25, 2020 9:54 a.m.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A court in St. Petersburg on Friday convicted a prominent history professor on charges of murdering and dismembering a female student and sentenced him to 12 1/2 years in prison.
The court found 64-year-old Oleg Sokolov, who taught at St. Petersburg State University, guilty of shooting and killing 24-year-old doctoral student Anastasia Yeshchenko at his apartment in November 2019.