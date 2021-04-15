S Carolina Republicans give expanding voting a brief hearing JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press April 15, 2021 Updated: April 15, 2021 2:14 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill in South Carolina that would greatly expand voting through no-excuse absentee ballots and eliminating witnesses for votes cast by mail got a hearing in the Republican-dominated Legislature on Thursday.
The subcommittee hearing was less than an hour long, forced to end because the House was going into session.
JEFFREY COLLINS