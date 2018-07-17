S. Indiana business park eyes 250 more acres for development

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — An agency that oversees a sprawling southern Indiana business park that was once military land is moving ahead with work to prepare another 250 acres for commercial and industrial development.

The River Ridge Development Authority's board of directors voted Monday to award engineering and design contracts for expanding roads and storm sewers into the acreage on the north side of the 6,000-acre River Ridge Commerce Center.

A northern entrance to the business park off of Indiana 62 is also planned. Officials say that will help spur development in and near the Clark County community of Charlestown.

The News and Tribune reports that about $4 million will go into the work at the site just north of Louisville, Kentucky, that was once part of the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant.

