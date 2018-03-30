SBA approves disaster declaration for 4 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved a disaster declaration for four Michigan counties affected by severe flooding in February.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced Friday the declaration covers Arenac, Berrien, Ingham, and Kalamazoo counties and the adjacent counties of Allegan, Barry, Bay, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton, Eaton, Gladwin, Iosco, Jackson, Livingston, Ogemaw, Shiawassee, St. Joseph, and Van Buren.

Residents and businesses that sustained uninsured, flood-related losses of 40 percent or more are eligible to apply for low-interest loans. The money could be used to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment and business assets that were damaged or destroyed.

Additional information is available at www.sba.gov .