SC Senate appears poised to approve new districts JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press Dec. 6, 2021 Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 1:13 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate appears poised to pass its new districts without a lot of opposition this week.
The Judiciary Committee approved the plan 22-1 Monday with the only no vote from Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey. The Edgefield Republican said he wasn't against the new maps, only that he wanted to study small changes made before the committee Monday.
