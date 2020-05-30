SC report nearly 270 new novel coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Saturday in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 266 new cases and four additional deaths. Those numbers bring the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,394 and those who have died to 487.

Three of the latest deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1) and Williamsburg (2) counties, and one in a middle-aged individual from Florence County.

As of Saturday, the data also shows that 199,735 total tests have been conducted in the state. To reach more people in underserved and rural communities, the state has scheduled 103 mobile testing events through July 2. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.