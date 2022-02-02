SF police end investigation pact, question DA impartiality

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco's police chief said Wednesday that he is terminating an agreement allowing the district attorney's office to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, citing serious concerns over the office's impartiality.
In a letter sent Wednesday by Police Chief Bill Scott to District Attorney Chesa Boudin, the police chief cited court testimony last week by an investigator with the DA's office who said she felt pressured to sign an affidavit against an officer that left out evidence that could have possibly helped the officer.