STAMFORD — When she first started at Sacred Heart University, Victoria Ho hardly set out to be a nationally recognized advocate for a more diverse physician-assistant workforce.

“I had no intention of doing all this advocacy work,” she said. “It just fell into place.”

Ho was named 2021 Student of the Year this week by the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She’s the next director at large for the LBGT PA caucus and the co-founder of a LGBTQIA+ pre-PA support group.

“My entire platform for everything I do is to increase diversity within the PA profession,” she said. “It’s a profession that’s mainly been white-dominated. As Asian American with immigrant parents, I want to see more diversity within the PA profession.”

The Student of the Year Award honors those who further the image of PAs and PA students, give time and effort to service, demonstrate leadership and professionalism and strive to provide accessible and quality health care and education, according to the American Academy of PAs.

Ho was nominated by her friend and mentor Jonathan Baker, who’s also involved in the LBGT PA Caucus.

Previously, Ho was an LBGT PA Caucus Student Leader Fellow with goals of diversifying the field and educating staff and peers on how to be what she called an “ally provider.” She got involved with committees and board meetings, and served as a panelist for presentations, including “Teaching Sexual & Gender Minority Content in the PA Education” and “It Takes a Village: Leveraging Diverse Skill Sets for LGBTQ+ Health Advocacy.”

While a fellow, Ho created the LGBTQIA+ pre-PA support group to increase awareness of the profession and the acceptance rate of LGBTQIA+-identifying PA students. The group tackles dilemmas like coming out during the application process and communicating pronouns.

Ho said she made pre-PAs her focus because they’re the catalysts for change in the workforce.

“They’re the core of the future,” she said.

She hopes groups like hers can remove barriers to enter the profession by focusing on students who don’t have the resources to do volunteer work or unpaid shadow hours that she said are often requisite to breaking into the field.

While a graduate student at Sacred Heart University, Ho’s been thankful her program encourages students to get involved in advocacy on a national platform. In March, the school made accommodations so she could attend a virtual American Academy of PAs Leadership and Advocacy Summit representing Connecticut.

“They have been nothing but supportive,” she said, “allowing us to continue our passions and take on leadership roles.”

Sacred Heart, in turn, commended her work.

“Victoria was honored for her work on diversity,” said Maura Iverson, the dean of the College of Health Professions at Sacred Heart University. “We are so proud that our students embrace the mission of SHU mission regarding social justice and diversity. We are hopeful that our students will continue to promote diversity and social justice as they deliver health care.”

“We are very proud of Victoria for her hard work and strong representation of all SHU stands for,” she said.

Ho will graduate from her program in December, but she plans to continue striving for a PA workforce that better represents the populations it cares for, especially in under-served and underpopulated areas.