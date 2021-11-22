SUV driver in parade crash may have been fleeing a crime SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, Associated Press Nov. 22, 2021 Updated: Nov. 22, 2021 12:19 p.m.
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
The joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant on Sunday, giving way to screams and scenes of crumpled bodies as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed.
SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER