SUV navigates rush hour in reverse
Updated 7:13 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Officials are speculating a motorist who navigated a highway while driving in reverse during morning rush hour may have had transmission problems.
The Ohio Transportation Department on Tuesday released a video showing an SUV going through traffic for little more than a mile backward up a ramp to U.S. 33 in Canal Winchester. The vehicle turned onto another road, crossed an overpass, went through a traffic light and turned into a parking lot.
The SUV did not hit any vehicles.
The town is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Columbus.
