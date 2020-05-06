SW Indiana man killed in police shooting drew revolver

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana man fatally shot by police after calling them for help had drawn a .38 caliber revolver on them, State Police said Wednesday.

After Michael Faries, 69, of Oakland City called 911 stating he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Collier and a Petersburg police officer went Sunday afternoon to Faries' home about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Evansville, police said.

While at the front door, Deputy Collier could see Faries, agitated and yelling, inside the home and noticed he had his right hand in a bulging pocket, police said. Collier stepped inside the home and ordered Faries to remove his hand from the pocket. Faries drew the revolver from the pocket, and Collier shot Faries twice, police said.

The officers initiated CPR, but Faries succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to prosecutors for review.