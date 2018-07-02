Sabino Canyon tram service halts amid court fight

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A popular tram service in a Coronado National Forest canyon has halted thanks to a legal dispute.

Tram service temporarily ended on Saturday at the Sabino Canyon after a court fight.

Coronado National Forest officials say the court dispute started earlier this year when a new company took over the tram's operating contract.

The contract was previously held by the Sabino Canyon Tour Company for nearly 30 years.

The tour company appealed the U.S. Forest Service's decision to award the contract to a different company.

Forest Service officials say it is policy not to transition to a new contractor while an appeal is underway.