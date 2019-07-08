Sacred Heart University in Fairfield hires new career development director

Keith Hassell Keith Hassell Photo: Contributed / © Sacred Heart University 2019 Photo: Contributed / © Sacred Heart University 2019 Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sacred Heart University in Fairfield hires new career development director 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD —Bridgeport resident Keith Hassell is Sacred Heart University’s new executive director of the Center for Career & Professional Development.

Hassell will execute programs and develop resources that meet students’ needs, improve career readiness, and respond to market trends. He also will train staff and initiate successful employer relationships, university officials said.

“I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional career staff to increase and improve the quality and quantity of professional opportunities available for students and alumni,” he said.

In 2018, Hassell was included in Fairfield County Business Journal’s “40 Under Forty” listing that recognizes and celebrates rising stars in Fairfield County. Prior to joining SHU, he was director of career development at the University of Bridgeport. Before that, he was associate director of the Gerri Ripp Center for Career Development at Iona College in New Rochelle, N.Y. for five years.

He earned his master’s degree in counseling from Long Island University and his bachelor’s degree in psychology from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.