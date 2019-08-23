Safari Club moving 2021 convention to Vegas instead of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Safari Club International plans to hold its national convention in Las Vegas in 2021 instead of Reno.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday the sportsman's club is ending its initial three-year agreement with Reno a year early. The 2020 convention will continue in Reno in February.

The club hasn't officially announced the venue change but the newspaper says the move has been confirmed by the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority.

RSCVA Board Chairman Bob Lucy says it's disappointing but they continue to have a good relationship with the club and hope it returns someday.

Safari Club returned to Reno this year following a five-year absence and declining attendance in Las Vegas.

The RSCVA says this year's convention generated an estimated $20 million in economic impact for the Reno-Tahoe area, including more than 17,000 room nights for the region's hotels.

