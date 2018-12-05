Saints owner Gayle Benson pays off $100K in Walmart layaways

In this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in New Orleans. New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Benson has paid off nearly $100,000 worth of layaway orders at a New Orleans Walmart. News outlets reported Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, that Benson has paid off more than 400 orders at the Tchoupitoulas Street store. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a Saints spokesman says Benson made the gift on her own. less In this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in New Orleans. New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Benson has paid off ... more Photo: Bill Feig, AP Photo: Bill Feig, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Saints owner Gayle Benson pays off $100K in Walmart layaways 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has paid off nearly $100,000 worth of layaway orders at a New Orleans Walmart.

News outlets reported Tuesday that Benson has paid off more than 400 orders at the Tchoupitoulas Street store. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a Saints spokesman says Benson made the gift on her own.

Benson became the sole owner of both teams when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March.