Sales tax holiday this weekend in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Shoppers in Virginia won't have to pay sales taxes this weekend on certain items.

The state's annual sales tax holiday starts Friday and runs through Sunday. The state will waive taxes on certain school supplies and clothing, energy and water efficient appliances and hurricane preparedness items.

Clothes under $100 are exempt from sales tax. The state allows a wide variety of clothing items to go untaxed including fur coats, golf clothes, lingerie, and wedding apparel. Other items shoppers can buy without a sales tax this weekend include batteries, chainsaws, smoke detectors, bottled water, cellphone chargers and coolers.