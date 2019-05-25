Salvation Army at Cedar Rapids seeking donations for fans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is seeking donations to help buy box fans to be distributed to those in need as the weather gets warmer.

The organization says its goal is to raise $4,000 to buy 200 fans. Community members are also welcome to donate new fans that are sealed in the box. Either donation can be dropped off the Salvation Army office in Cedar Rapids. Monetary donations may also be mailed to the office or be made by calling 319-364-9131 to process a credit card. In 2018, there were 205 fans distributed to households in Linn County.

In years past, those seeking a fan have had to show an Iowa-issued ID to receive one, and fans were limited to one per household.