Salve Regina goes remote after surge in coronavirus cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Salve Regina University is moving to all-remote learning and has told students to stay in their residences for the next two weeks in response to a surge in new coronavirus cases on campus.

“We have seen more than 30 positive cases of coronavirus among our undergraduate population in the past seven days," the Newport school announced Wednesday. “While those cases have been addressed and students have been appropriately isolated, we are deeply concerned about this recent uptick and need to implement immediate measures to slow the spread in our community."