San Diego to spend $21M replacing 4 aging police helicopters

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The city of San Diego has announced plans to spend $21 million over the next five years replacing four aging police department helicopters.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that City Council Tuesday approved a five-year agreement with Airbus Helicopters to immediately buy one $4.6 million helicopter and purchase three more for $5.5 million each before the deal ends in 2024.

City officials say the council must approve each of the additional purchases based on whether the city has adequate resources at the time.

Officials say the deal includes the company accepting the older helicopters purchased by the city in 2004 and 2005 and worth up to $1.2 million each.

Officials say the replacement plan was recommended by a consulting firm that analyzed the city’s helicopter fleet in 2017.

