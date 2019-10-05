San Francisco mayor appoints candidate as interim DA

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed is being criticized for appointing her preferred candidate for district attorney to run the office after the surprise resignation of DA George Gascon.

Breed announced Friday that Suzy Loftus will be interim DA until voters choose the city's top prosecutor next month.

The San Francisco Chronicle says Breed told reporters: "We don't just leave an office open just because there's an election coming up."

But the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Northern California accused Breed of deciding to "tip the scales and undermine the democratic process."

Loftus is assistant chief legal counsel at the Sheriff's Department.

Her election opponents are Chesa Boudin, Nancy Tung and Leif Dautch.

Gascon announced Thursday that he's moving to Los Angeles to explore a run for DA there.