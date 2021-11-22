San Francisco police seize 21 illegal guns, arrest 4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police arrested four people and seized 21 illegal weapons, ammunition, and drugs after serving search warrants at two San Francisco homes last week, authorities announced Monday.
Federal and local agencies identified social media accounts listing firearms for sale and worked together in the investigation that led to two addresses in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said in statements. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in the investigation.