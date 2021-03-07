San Francisco schools to reopen starting April 12 under deal March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 4:21 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, Maya Peralta, right, sits with her son, Clarendon Alternative Elementary School second-grader H Suchovsky, as students and parents attend distance learning Zoom classes at Midtown Terrace Playground in San Francisco. School officials plan to reopen classrooms for some of the youngest students beginning April 12 under a tentative deal reached with the teachers union, according to a newspaper report. The agreement was announced late Friday, March 5, 2021, after months of debate over how and when kids would return to in-person instruction as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations decline statewide. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, Clarendon Alternative Elementary School fourth-grader Ayla Einhorn works on her computer as students and parents attend distance learning Zoom classes at Midtown Terrace Playground in San Francisco. School officials plan to reopen classrooms for some of the youngest students beginning April 12 under a tentative deal reached with the teachers union, according to San Francisco Chronicle newspaper report. The agreement was announced late Friday, March 5, 2021, after months of debate over how and when kids would return to in-person instruction as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations decline statewide. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, Rooftop School seventh-grader Niels Burns, left, and his brother, fourth-grader Heron, work on their computers as students and parents attend distance learning Zoom classes at Midtown Terrace Playground in San Francisco. School officials plan to reopen classrooms for some of the youngest students beginning April 12 under a tentative deal reached with the teachers union, according to San Francisco Chronicle newspaper report. The agreement was announced late Friday, March 5, 2021, after months of debate over how and when kids would return to in-person instruction as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations decline statewide. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, Clarendon Alternative Elementary School second grader Haruki Ishiyama works on his computer as students and parents attend distance learning Zoom classes at Midtown Terrace Playground in San Francisco. San Francisco Unified School District officials said in a statement that they reached the arrangement with the teachers union to "return as many students as possible in focal groups to nearly a full school day, 5 days a week," the Chronicle reported, Friday, March 5. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco school officials plan to reopen classrooms for some of the youngest students beginning April 12 under a tentative deal reached with the teachers union, according to a newspaper report.
The agreement was announced late Friday after months of debate over how and when kids would return to in-person instruction as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations decline statewide.