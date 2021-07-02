Sand sculptor hopes beach creation honors building victims

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Sweat poured from Isaac Meek early Friday as he finished his tribute to the lives lost in the Florida building collapse -- a 6-foot-long sand sculpture of a heart that he engraved into the beach almost in the shadow of the tragedy.

Using only a rake and the tip of its handle, the 21-year-old Miami Gardens hotel worker spent about two hours working shirtless in the blazing Florida sun creating his sculpture, digging out sand, piling it up and drawing waves and roses on its 1-foot-tall berms.