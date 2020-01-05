Sanders, Khanna seek block on money for actions against Iran

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and California Rep. Ro Khanna have introduced a bill to block funding for military force against Iran without congressional authorization.

The lawmakers made their proposal in the wake of a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Quds Force. Sanders, an independent, and Khanna, a Democrat, said in a Friday statement that their measure is about ensuring the federal government will “invest in the needs of the American people, not spend trillions more on endless wars.”

The proposal is designed to block the Pentagon from accessing money for actions called for by President Donald Trump against Iran without first getting authorization from Congress, the lawmakers said.

Sanders is among the candidates for the Democratic nomination to run against Trump in the 2020 election.