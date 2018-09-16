Sanders holds town hall meeting Sunday in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding a town hall meeting in Burlington for "Vermont's New American community" as he seeks his third term in the U.S. Senate.

The independent senator will appear with Burlington City Councilor Ali Dieng on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the O.N.E. Community Center.

The Burlington Free Press reports the event will include speeches by Sanders and Dieng and question and answer and voter information sessions.