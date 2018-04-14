Vermont lawmakers say Congress, not Trump, must declare war

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's Congressional delegation says President Donald Trump should've brought his plan for an air strike in Syria to Congress, not Twitter.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy chided Trump's decisions to use Twitter to threaten use of military force and fire missiles without "clear legal authority." He says Congress needs to know what America's goals are in Syria.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders says the air strikes are "illegal and unauthorized." Sanders tweeted Friday the international community should uphold prohibitions on chemical weapons. Democratic Rep. Peter Welch calls the air strikes "appropriate" but says Trump must bring a plan to Congress.

The United States, France and Britain fired military strikes intended to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad for alleged use of the chemical weapons. Trump tweeted on Saturday the strike was "perfectly executed."