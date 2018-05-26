Sandra Bullock, no not that one, wins Georgia House primary

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman running for the Georgia House sailed through her primary with admittedly little effort_and she thinks her famous-sounding name may have helped.

Sandra Bullock of Smyrna, not to be confused with academy-award-winning actress Sandra Bullock, won without knocking on any doors, handing out campaign flyers or even setting up a website, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Unofficial results showed Bullock, who has no prior experience in politics, winning against fellow Democrat Erick Allen Tuesday. Allen has run unsuccessfully for the seat in the past three elections.

She is vying to replace longtime state Rep. Rich Golick, who did not seek re-election.

Bullock said she thought name recognition and being a Democratic woman helped propel her to win.

She faces Republican Matt Bentley in the general election Nov. 6.

