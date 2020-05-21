Sanford Health eases visitor policy at hospitals, clinics

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Sanford Health is easing restrictions on visitors in its hospitals and clinics.

Effective immediately, the health care system is allowing one adult visitor for each patient from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Visitors will be screened according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and masks are required. KFGO reports the change in its visitors policy doesn't apply to units with coronavirus patients.

“We’ve taken a strong stand against COVID-19 to keep our patients and employees safe during this pandemic,” said Allison Suttle, M.D., chief medical officer of Sanford Health. “Because we’ve done that, including masking employees in hospitals and clinics, we can now have each patient have a friend or family member by their side in their times of need.”