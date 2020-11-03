Sanford Health postponing nonemergency surgeries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sanford Health is temporarily rescheduling nonemergency surgeries as it deals with an influx of coronavirus patients.

Sanford Vice President of Operations Andy Munce said the move is a standard part of its surge plan to ensure it can maintain staffing and bed capacity for the patients who need it.

We continue to closely monitor the situation and have flexibility to make changes based on fluctuating patient volumes. Our focus remains on providing exceptional care to the communities we serve,” Munce said in an emailed statement to KELO-TV.

Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health listed 402 people currently hospitalized in South Dakota with COVID-19. There have been 438 deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota, 214 deaths were reported in October.

South Dakota ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new virus cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.