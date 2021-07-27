Santana, LL Cool J, Manilow join Central Park concert lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Barry Manilow are among the performers who will join previously announced headliners Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson at next month's Central Park concert to celebrate New York City's recovery from COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The Aug. 21 concert will be broadcast worldwide on CNN and will also include performances by Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean and Cynthia Erivo, the mayor said. Patti Smith will duet with Springsteen.