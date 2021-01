LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders raised more than $1 million in the first four days of her bid for Arkansas governor, her campaign said Thursday.

Sanders announced on Monday she was running for Arkansas governor with a nearly eight-minute video that embraced former President Donald Trump, even as the Senate prepares for an impeachment trial on charges he incited the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.