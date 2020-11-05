Sarpy County election officials diagnosed with COVID-19

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — The election office in one of Nebraska's largest counties is closed to the public after the commissioner and several staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Sarpy County Election Commissioner's Office closed Thursday and is expected to reopen in a week.

Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl posted about her diagnosis on Facebook. She said she is working from home and resting.

More than 1,000 provisional ballots are still being processed in Sarpy County, Nebraska's third-largest county with nearly 160,000 residents. Despite the office closure, officials expect vote totals to be updated Friday.