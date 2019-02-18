Sasol chemical plant opens operations in southwest Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The first of Sasol's seven chemical product manufacturing plants is up and running in southwest Louisiana.

The American Press reports a second plant is set to start up later this year at Sasol's Westlake site, with the remaining manufacturing units to begin operations later this year and into early 2020.

Michael Kane, vice president of site operations, says the first unit will produce 470,000 tons of low-density polyethylene per year, and the second plant will manufacture 420,000 tons of polyethylene annually.

The Sasol site centers around an ethane cracker that Kane says is expected to be up and running by July. Until then, Sasol is purchasing ethylene from a Gulf Coast network that includes other suppliers.

Kane says Sasol has hired 650 workers for the manufacturing facility so far.

