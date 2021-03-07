Satellite photos show aftermath of strike in northern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — A suspected missile strike on an oil-loading facility used by Turkey-backed opposition forces in northern Syria appears to have sparked fires across a large area where oil tankers are normally parked, satellite images show.

Syrian opposition groups and at least one war monitor blamed Russia for the strike Friday night near the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab, near the border with Turkey. In a report, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in Britain, said Russian warships in the Mediterranean had fired three missiles that struck primitive oil refineries and tanker trucks in the region.