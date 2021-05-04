Saudi oil firm Aramco's first-quarter profits up by 30%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Aramco's profits soared by 30% for the first-quarter of the year, compared to last year, riding on the back of higher crude oil prices, the oil company said Tuesday.

The company's financial results show a net income of $21.7 billion for the first three months of the year, compared to the same period in 2020 when Aramco's earnings plunged to $16.7 billion as the early effects of the coronavirus pandemic were beginning to dramatically drive down global demand for oil.